Mansfield Town impress on first pre-season outing

Mansfield Town impressed after winning their first pre-season friendly of the 2017-18 season with a 5-0 win against a Malta Players Association XI.

The match was played at the training ground of the National Stadium in Malta in front of hundreds of Stags fans.

It was the Stags fans’ first opportunity to see the 12 new players that Steve Evans has brought together, along with the 10 players who played last season, in two completely separate sides that played the two halves.

The Stags dominated throughout and could have won by more than the 5-0 scoreline, against a group of players that never tested Mansfield at the back, but who provided a competitive opposition.

The Stags looked comfortable in possession of the ball in both halves.

In the first half, Danny Rose shone like a beacon with a fine performance, including a goal, a disallowed goal and an effort against the bar, while newcomer Paul Digby really caught the eye with an impressive box to box performance in midfield and also scored.

In the second half, new striker Lee Angol scored twice, once from the penalty spot, but also saw another penalty saved and thus missed the chance of a hat-trick, while midfielder Will Atkinson also scored and looked good in central midfield. Hayden White impressed going forward and won a penalty with a mazy run in the best piece of play of the evening