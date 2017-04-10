Mansfield Town happy with progress of club’s matchday experience

Mansfield Town say they have come a long way with their matchday experience under club owner John Radford.

They were reacting to a survey carried out by FourFourTwo magazine, which ranked Stags as offering the 70th best match-day experience in the Football League.

In a survey conduced on www.chad.co.uk 24 per cent of fans ranked the match experience as excellent, with 19 per cent saying it was very good or good.

But 21 per cent of those questioned said the club offered a rubbish match experience.

A club spokesman said: “We’ve come ahead of some very good clubs in the rankings and it reflects the progress which the club has made under the club’s owner John Radford.

“With that said, there is always room for improvement and our target is always to offer fans the best matchday experience in whichever division we compete.

“Our supporters are well aware of the improvements that have been made at One Call Stadium in recent years in areas such as ticketing, matchday hospitality and our highly-acclaimed family area.

“The club is in a very good place and we are striving to improve all aspects of the football club week-by-week.”

The magazine were left impressed by the main stand at the One Call, but were less than impressed by the boarded up stand.

The visit was carried out this season with the magazine’s five word summary concluding: “Half good, half eerie.”