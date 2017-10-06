Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans offered opposing number at Colchester ‘words of wisdom’

Rookie Colchester manager John McGreal said experienced opposition boss Steve Evans had helped him hugely with some words of wisdom last season.

Ahead of their showdown on Saturday, McGreal said: “I’ve come up against Steve twice and he’s brilliant to me.

“He’s given me little words of wisdom.

“I don’t know him well but when you’ve got so many promotions under your belt, you come with a reputation and I think Mansfield are showing that and putting one or two wins together.

“But we are too and have had two good away performances with two good results and we’re at home again, so we’re looking forward to it.”

McGreal continued: “It’s going to be a tough game for us.

“Steve Evans is renowned for getting teams out of divisions – he’s got quite a few promotions under his belt and he’s highly experienced.

“He’s got them playing – we played them twice last year and it was tough and he has a new team this year which he just seems to be getting going again.

“We’ll know on Saturday come 5pm where we’re at.

“We think we’re a good team but when you’re up against a highly experienced team and management, it’ll give us a further indication of where we are.

“It will be two teams that complement the way we both play – it’s a coming together and one that we’re really looking forward to, because you want to test yourself against one of the best teams in the division.”