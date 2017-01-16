Search

Mansfield Town and Notts County players and fans join together to remember Graham Taylor

Both teams observe a minues applause in memory of Grahm Taylor - Pic by Chris Holloway

Both teams observe a minues applause in memory of Grahm Taylor - Pic by Chris Holloway

0
Have your say

Mansfield Town and Notts County players are pictured paying their respects to former England boss Graham Taylor.

Football fans across the country all paid their respects to the much-loved former Watford, Aston Vill and England boss.

Worksop-born Taylor guided England to the Euro finals in 1992, but left after the team failed to qualify for the World Cup finals in 1994.

Stags boss Steve Evans said: “On behalf of everyone at club, we send our condolences to the Taylor family at what will be a very sad time for them.

“I remember Graham in so many ways. Of course I remember him giving me a touchline ban at the FA and I remember him many, many times afterwards, telling me how proud he was that I’d done so well in my management career.

“He was a fine man and someone who was there to listen to me when I needed him and he will be missed by everyone in football.”