Mansfield Town add Matlock Town friendly

Mansfield Town have added an additional friendly to their pre-season schedule, with a match away to Matlock Town on Tuesday 25th July (7.30pm).

The Stags’ squad will be split into two teams on the aforementioned date, with two strong sides playing at both Matlock and Gainsborough Trinity, which will also kick-off at 7.30pm.

Manager Steve Evans said: “Having analysed where we need to be in terms of players’ minutes this pre-season, I made a decision to add Matlock Town to our schedule.

“This will help ensure that the majority of our players will get an additional 90 minutes of action as they prepare for our opening League match away at Crewe Alexandra on 5 August.”

Admission prices will be announced in due course.