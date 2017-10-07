Mansfield’s 15-year wait for win over Colchester goes on after today’s defeat

Mansfield’s 15-year wait for a win against Colchester United went on after a 2-0 away defeat.

The Stags last win against the U’s came way back in 2002, seven meetings ago.

A five-minute first-half burst from Sean Murray and Mikhael Mandron condemned the Stags to only their second league defeat in their last nine.

The Stags ended Notts County’s impressive nine-game unbeaten run last weekend, but failed to back it up at the Weston Homes Community Stadium.

And manager Steve Evans made just a solitary change to that side as the injured Alfie Potter made way for Omari Sterling-James’ first league start of the season.

The visitors found themselves behind after an end-to-end first half despite creating a handful of their own chances.

Will Atkinson and Johnny Hunt linked up well early on with the former heading wide.

Oxford United loanee Kane Hemmings then went close as he stung the palms of Sam Walker in the U’s net.

Shot stopper Conrad Logan bravely dived at the feet of Brandon Hanlan to avoid any danger.

But the Stags were caught off guard just before the half-hour mark as Murray rifled into the bottom corner after a short free-kick.

Danny Rose could have equalised moments later when he headed at Walker and within the blink of an eye it was two.

This time Murray was the provider as Mandron headed past the hapless Logan.

Krystian Pearce cut out a dangerous cross moments after the restart with Mandron waiting ominously to fire home his second.

The Stags continued creating chances and Rose almost had his fifth in as many games when he headed Alex MacDonald’s cross over.

After the hour workhorse MacDonald cut in from the left and let rip a curling effort, which Walker could only punch clear.

Logan kept the deficit at just two with a superb save with his legs to deny Murray who was gaping down on goal.

Colchester: Walker, Jackson, Inniss, Kent, Vincent-Young (Eastman, 20), Wright, Loft, Murray, Reid (Comley, 55), Mandron, Hanlan (Kabamba, 81).

Unused subs: Gilmartin, Slater, Guthrie, Odelusi.

Mansfield: Logan, Anderson (Mellis, 64), Pearce, Mirfin, Hunt, MacDonald, Butcher, Atkinson, Sterling-James (Bennett, 45), Rose, Hemmings (Angol, 65).

Unused subs: Olejnik, Digby, Spencer, Hamilton.

Referee: John Busby

Attendance: 3,262 (339)