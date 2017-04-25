Losing finish to season for Stags reserves

Mansfield Town’s reserves/U21s side ended their Central League season on a losing note, crashing 2-0 at home to Rotherham United at Kirklington Road this afternoon.

A strong Stags side included James Baxendale, Jamie McGuire, Lee Collins, Ashley Hemmings, CJ Hamilton, Pat Hoban and Yoann Arquin.

Hamilton and Hoban both came close before a trialist gave the Millers a 35th minute lead after some lovely individual skill.

Hamilton went through one-on-one on 54 minutes only to see the keeper save while on 73 minutes Hoban sent a header over from eight yards.

On 80 minutes Hoban also saw a goal-bound volley tipped over by Fidler as Mansfield continued to dominate.

But, after Hoban had headed another chance over from a Hemmings free kick, Rotherham sealed the game with just six minutes to go as Darnelle Bailey-King beat the offside trap to slot the ball beyond Wilson.