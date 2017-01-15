LOOK: Mansfield Town fans invade Notts County

Stags fans did themselves proud as they roared their club on yesterday.

They travelled in massive numbers to Meadow Lane and cheered their side throughout.

Mansfield Town fans - Pic by Chris Holloway

There were so many fans we have had to put two together two separate galleries.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

And if you’re not in this gallery, perhaps you can see yourself HERE in our first gallery.

Related content

Steve Evans disappointed with draw

Match gallery: match images from the 0-0 draw

Match gallery: The best of the action