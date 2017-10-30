Search

LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town fans gallery?

Stags v Exeter City fans.
Mansfield fans once again left a game wondering how their side had not won.

Lee Holmes levelled for Exeter in the 87th minute to cancel out Kane Hemmings’ 19th minute opener.Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot anyone familiar.