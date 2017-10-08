LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town fans gallery?

Steve Evans was unhappy with the reaction his players got from Stags fans at the end of today’s defeat at Colchester.

Mansfield Town were on the wrong end of the 2-0 scoreline despite Evans’ assertion that they dominated the majority of the encounter.

Colchester United vs Mansfield Town - Mansfield fans at the Weston Homes Community Stadium - Pic By James Williamson

When asked if he could have demanded any more effort from his players, he said: “It appears we can by the reaction.

“I’ve watched my players at the end of the game go to the supporters and get told they’re a load of rubbish.

“I’ve never experienced that, we’ve all had criticisms as managers and teams, that’s quite harsh on them. They’ve given us everything today.”

