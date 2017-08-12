LOOK: Are you pictured in our latest Stags fans gallery?

Stags fans left happy after watching Mansfield beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0.
It was Stags’ first win of the campaign aginst the league newcomers.
Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.
