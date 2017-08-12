Search

LOOK: Are you pictured in our latest Stags fans gallery?

0
Have your say

Stags fans left happy after watching Mansfield beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0.

It was Stags’ first win of the campaign aginst the league newcomers.

Fans gallery at Mansfield Town v Forest Green, United Kingdom, 12 August 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Fans gallery at Mansfield Town v Forest Green, United Kingdom, 12 August 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.