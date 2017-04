Mansfield Town fans left disappointed after watching their side draw 1-1 with play-off rivals Luton.

Stags were in the driving seat through an Alfie Potter striker until Danny Hylton levelled from the penalty spot to leave Mansfield still two points adrift of the top seven.

Stags v Luton fans.

Match photographer Anne Shelley captured these faces in the crowd as the drama unfolded..

Can you spot a familiar face?