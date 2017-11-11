LIVE UPDATES: Coventry City v Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town today go in search of a first League Two win in six outings at Coventry City’s plush Ricoh Arena.
Follow the game as it happens here with our live updates - simply keep refreshing this page.
Mansfield Town today go in search of a first League Two win in six outings at Coventry City’s plush Ricoh Arena.
Follow the game as it happens here with our live updates - simply keep refreshing this page.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.