Lincoln away game kick-off moved

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two fixture away at newly-promoted Lincoln City on Saturday, 16th September has been brought forward to a 1pm kick-off following police advice.

All four local derbies against Notts County and Chesterfield have already been moved to 1pm kick-offs for the same reason. Stags last faced Lincoln in a competitive game in February 2013, when Mansfield recorded a 1-0 win at Sincil Bank. Meanwhile, The Stags’ Checkatrade Trophy Group G match against Lincoln will take place at One Call Stadium on Tuesday, 29th August (7.45pm). Ticket prices will be £10 adults and £5 concessions.