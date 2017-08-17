Late decision on MacDonald for Accrington trip

Winger Alex MacDonald could force his way into the Mansfield Town squad for Saturday’s game at Accrington Stanley.

MacDonald, who underwent minor knee surgery last month, came through an hour of a behind-closed-doors friendly at Peterborough United on Thursday.

Evans will make a decision after discussions with the club’s medical staff tomorrow.

“We will have a look at Alex training today, though it will be a lighter session, as it will for all those who played at Peterborough,” said Evans.

“Will he be on the coach to Accrington? We will see how trains tomorrow.

“We’ve only got 20 players so we will take all of them up like we did at Crewe.

“I know my team now, I am just debating on one or two positions on the bench. I knew my starting XI on Sunday.

“There is a chance Alex will make the 18. He was very good on Tuesday but we have to temper our enthusiasm to put him back in the side. He is a big, big player for us.”

Evans added: “We got offered a lot of money for Alex - and he hadn’t been in the door a month.

“We have to make sure the medical staff think he would be right to play a part.

“If they do that, he must come into the equation. If they say he needs a little more time then he will given a little more time.”

Mansfield were beaten 1-0 at Peterborough and Evans smiled: “I was interested to read a report that says they deserved to win. I don’t think the guy was at the game.

“We had a couple of great opportunities, but their keeper made a couple of good saves, as did Bobby (Olejnik) and we had a penalty that wasn’t given.

“It was two strong sides and it was a good exercise. Some players got 90 minutes like (Jimmy) Spencer and (Jacob) Mellis. It was massively important we go that into them.”

If MacDonald is declared fit Evans may have the luxury of a fully fit squad, though added: “We have a little concern with Alfie Potter. He just strained a little bit of a calf, but we think he may be fit.

“But we could be going up to Accrington with a full squad and that’s what you want as a manager.

“We will pick the side on merit, though we’ll probably just change the team from the one that played against Forest Green as it will be a totally different type of game.”