Last chances for Stags players to impress before big kick-off

Mansfield Town’s players get their final chances to cement a place in the starting XI at Crewe on 5th August in their final friendly games at Alfreton Town (Saturday, 3pm) and Rainworth MW (Tuesday, 7.30pm).

Boss Steve Evans and assistant Paul Raynor have six or seven names already pencilled in for Gresty Road, but Raynor said: “Nothing is set in stone in terms of team or formation moving forward and there is another opportunity for the guys to impress both on Saturday and on Tuesday.”

Mansfield look set to use their whole squad over the two games with players given an hour in one of the the games and half-an-hour in the other.

“That was the initial chat we had though we’ve not firmed it up yet,” said Raynor.

“We will look at the boys in training and see who is looking bright and sharp and who maybe needs a little bit longer.

“It’s all about peaking at the right time and peaking at Crewe on 5th August and that’s what we’ve been building up to. It’s all about game time, not results.

“All the fitness data is very good. It was absolutely vital we all got 90 minutes under our belt on Tuesday evening and we did that by splitting the squads between Gainsborough and Matlock and we came away with two good 4-0 victories.

“Obviously the scorelines read well for both games and we are delighted where we are at moving forwards.”

New Alfreton boss John McDermott has signed 16 new players so far this summer for the National League North outfit.

Admission prices at Alfreton are £10 and £5 for concessions. The game is segregated with visiting supporters given the Alma Street entrance.