Knee injury forces Tigers and former Mansfield striker to retire at 23

Worksop Town striker Adam Somes has been forced to quit football at the age of 23 following the recurrence of a knee injury.

Former Mansfield Town youngster Somes, who signed for Tigers in the summer having spent a spell with Clipstone, has been advised by doctors that continuing his playing career could risk further severe damage to his knee.

And with Somes having a full-time coaching career to think of as well, he believes it’s a decision he has had to make.

He said: “Obviously I’m gutted but I have to think of the bigger picture.

“I’ve had weak knees since I was 16 and had a couple of years away from playing before signing for Clipstone.

“I ended up having five months out because the knee had bruising and fluid on it and it needed resting.

“I signed for Worksop in the summer but then last week against Garforth it flared up again and left me in agony and the knee swelled up.

“In the end, doctors have said that if I keep playing, even after a long spell out, the same could happen again and I’d need an operation or even a new knee.”

Somes, who scored three times in league and cup whilst with Worksop, will now concentrate on his career in coaching rather than playing.

He said: “I’ve had my own soccer school for three years now and I obviously don’t want to risk not being able to coach, particularly as I also coach at Notts County.

“Given playing isn’t my livelihood it’s not worth the risk of jeopardising everything else. I may still have a kickabout with my mates but I doubt I’ll play at any kind of decent level again.”

Tigers boss Mark Shaw said: “We thought we’d overcome the injury so I’m obviously disappointed for the lad as it’s one of those things you can’t do an awful lot about.

“He was a new signing in the summer and we wanted to develop him and help him be a big part of the team, but he’s had to take this decision and it’s a shame because I know how much it means to him.”