Kane Hemmings wants to repay the faith of Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans

Matchwinner Kane Hemmings said he was trying to repay the faith shown in him by Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans by finding the net on a more regular basis.

The Oxford loanee has struggled at times since his arrival, but today’s winning goal against Stevenage took his tally for the club to three and left him with an extra spring in his step.

“I have really enjoyed it at Mansfield. It’s been good for me coming here and playing games,” he said.

“They are a good set of lads here – I knew a few of them before I came.”

“The gaffer has shown a lot of faith in me and I will always be thankful to him for that as there have been times when he probably shouldn’t have done and took me out the team.

“But he’s kept faith with me and hopefully I can keep putting them away and repay his confidence.

“Having got the goal it was important we saw the game out. We have three big games this week so it was important we started the week well.

“It should have been a lot more. We had a of opportunities again and it’s something we need to address. But the main thing was to get the three points.”

Hemmings’ winner came after 24 minutes, but he thought he had netted again on 57 minutes when referee Tom Neild gave the goal only to then change his mind, depsite it appearing to be a Stevenage player that collided with his own keeper.

“Their boy’s fouled their keeper and the referee decided to give a free kick – I don’t know why,” said Hemmings.

“The assistant was running back to the halfway line, the referee had given the goal. We went away to celebrate it, then all of a sudden the assistant is shouting no, no and I was thinking what’s going on here. And they were on the counter attack trying to score.

“It was crazy. The referee got it wrong but it is what it is.”

Hemmings’ winning goal saw him net a tap-in after young keeper Joe Fryer spilled a free kick.

Hemmings smiled: “I enjoy those goals. They are the best ones I will take 20 of those a season. It just fell nice. “Obviously you just get yourself in the right position at the right time.

“Maybe a month or two ago they didn’t seem to be falling my way but now they are. I don’t know why, I am doing the same things. Sometimes it works for you, sometimes it doesn’t. If you keep the right things eventually the goals will come for you.

“Goals give you confidence and that extra yard on the front foot and I hope there is a lot more to come.”