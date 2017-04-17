Jones happy with point from ‘dangerous game’ at rivals Mansfield

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones was very happy to take a point from today’s 1-1 draw at play-off rivals Mansfield Town.

“With the scale of the game and what it meant I think a point was pretty much a fair result,” he said as Luton drew a second time over Easter.

“It was a dangerous game to come into and I thought we acquitted ourselves fantastically well.

“We negated them to threats from literally only set plays and we controlled the ball.

“But the frustrating thing was we conceded from being sloppy at a set play again. It was a second ball, it came out and there was no marking on the edge of the box and we let a runner go.

“Apart from that we were not under any real pressure. We knew they’d knock the ball long. I can’t remember them creating much apart from late on.

“They are a very energetic front foot side that don’t get beaten much. We probably just needed a bit more killer instinct in the first half.”

He added: “We got in some great areas and counter-attacked well, but we have to be more ruthless sometimes – they want to score a perfect goal instead of just pulling the trigger.

“Sometimes it looks wonderful but I just want to win football matches.

“They are a young group and I have to keep telling them how good they are. We have a long way to go before we become a complete side. It’s a work in progress.”

With the top three automatic promotion places now sealed, Luton hope to join them via the play-offs.

“Congratulations to Portsmouth and Plymouth, they are further down the line than we are,” he said.

“We are a year behind them. But hopefully we can get up through the play-offs.”