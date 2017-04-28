John Radford expecting busy summer at Mansfield Town

Whatever division Mansfield Town end up in next season, chairman John Radford is expecting a very busy summer with his manager’s planned dealings.

Radford said: “We’ve talked about a few things already, though these players are still earning a place within the squad. They’ve got time to prove themselves with two games left plus possibly the play-offs and Wembley.

“He knows roughly what’s he’s doing and where he is going for it. I think Mr Evans is going to busy whether we go up or stay where we are.

“I think he’s got two different plans but that’s for him. Although he has discussed it with me and we know how we’re going to approach the situation.” He added: “We do want to attract the right sort of players and it’s getting easier now, getting players from Championship clubs and maybe some Premiership clubs.

“The way the ground is the way the facilities are getting set up. Around seven years ago we didn’t have a training area, we didn’t have the top pitch and the car park was derelict. It’s getting a lot better.

“Not long ago the changing rooms were a nightmare to get changed in. The whole club is improving and we’ve got a fantastic manager which is also a big help.”