John Dempster says international call-up will help Zayn Hakeem become a better player

Mansfield Town’s academy manager John Dempster feels Zayn Hakeem’s international experiences will help make him a better player.

The teen striker recieved his latest call up to the Antigua and Barbuda U20s squad this week to face Mexico, Honduras and Canada in Group A of the FIFA World Cup 2017 qualifiers/CONCACAF Finals.

The frontman had previously bagged a brace for Antigua and Barbuda U20s in a 3-2 win against Bermuda in October.

“Since returning from his last international call-up, Zayn signed a pro’ contract which shows that the club is committed to him and believes in his progression,” said Demspster.

“This experience can only aid Zayn’s development further by playing against players from different footballing cultures.

“Zayn has fantastic raw attributes in his power and pace. If he can improve on his technical aspects and game understanding we could have a real player on our hands.”

Hakeem has been a regular in the Stags’ youth team this season, which currently sits top of the Football League Youth Alliance.