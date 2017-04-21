Hot-shot striker Matty Gooden to miss Stevenage v Mansfield

Stevenage look set to have to complete the season without 21-goal top scorer Matty Godden – but Stags boss Steve Evans has little sympathy for this body blow.

“I put the kid in my best team of the year,” said Evans

“I think he’s been a bit of a revelation. He’s come in there and he’s got goals. He has scored all types of goals.

“So I’d rather he missed than he plays.

“But we’ve been through it ourselves and had a lot of players missing over the course of the season, key players at different times.”

Stevenage are said to have several other injury worries, but Evans said: “I don’t care about them and who they are sweating over as what comes out of their camp may not be true anyway.

“As a manager you try to get every little centimetre of gravity you can to push yourself upwards.

“Why worry about what you can’t affect.”