Hero Hoban hoping on a return to Wembley with Mansfield

Stags striker Pat Hoban is hoping for a Wembley return after going there twice in the space of eight days at the end of last season with Grimsby Town.

Hoban was part of the Mariners’ Conference play-off winning and FA Trophy final squads, getting on the pitch in the play-off final win over Forest Green.

Tonight his brace put Mansfield Town into the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final hat and he smiled: “I was there twice last year with Grimsby and it is a great occasion.

“Everyone wants to get there. But there are still two games to go.

“You have to take every game as it comes and we are now just looking forward to the next round and see where it takes us.”

He added: “It was great to get two goals of course but it was just good to get through a game like that. It was a hard-fought performance and, especially defensively, I thought we were excellent.

“That’s three clean sheets in a row now so let’s keep that going now on Saturday.

“We just kept going to the bitter end which is what the gaffer and Rayns (assistant Paul Raynor) have been drilling into us – just keep going.

“I think that just came into play tonight.”

With the arrival of Yoann Arquin, Hoban is facing a real battle to get into the first team with Matt Green and Danny Rose scoring regularly in recent weeks.

He said: “It’s good to get a run out in the side again. There is a lot of competition in there now, which is a good thing.

“It keeps driving us on and making us better.

“There is no point having no competition. You don’t get promoted or win things without healthy competition.”