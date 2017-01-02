Here’s how Mansfield Town will start against Blackpool

Stags boss Steve Evans has named all four new signings in his starting line-up at Blackpool this afternoon.

Jake Kean, Joel Byrom, Ben Whiteman and Yoann Arquin will all start at the expense of Scott Shearer, James Baxendale, Danny Rose and Chris Clements.

Mansfield were held to a plucky 1-1 draw against league leaders Doncaster in their last outing and need three points to kick-start the play-off push.

Stay in touch wiuth all the action and post game reaction with our dedicated facebook page - www.facebook.com/ChadStags.