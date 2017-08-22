Hemmings can do the business for Stags, believes Oxford journalist

Oxford Mail chief sports writer Dave Pritchard believes United loanee Kane Hemming will do the business for Mansfield Town.

Pritchard watched Hemmings at Oxford last season and, following the player’s season-long loan move today, he said: “Kane has the quality to do well in League Two and in some ways he is a little unfortunate to be moved on by Oxford.

“Only Chris Maguire scored more for the U’s than his 15 goals last season after moving from Dundee, but only six of them came in League One and four of those were scored in defeats.

“However, he did bag big goals for Michael Appleton’s side in their run to the FA Cup fifth round, including the winner against Rotherham United and the opening goal against Newcastle United.

“The tally included a wide variety of finishes – headers, tap-ins, strikes from around the edge of the box.”

He added: “The key to his success at Mansfield will be on how he’s used.

“The main area United were keen to see improvement was in his link-up play outside the penalty area, but if the emphasis is on delivering him the ball in dangerous areas he can thrive.”

Pritchard confirmed that Oxford can recall the player in January under the terms of the loan deal.

Hemmings has missed the start of the season with a thigh injury but was on the bench for Oxford last weekend for the 1-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United.

Hemmings joined Oxford from Dundee last summer in a move believed to be in the region of £250,000.

He signed a three-year deal, netting 15 goals in 31 starts, but this loan move to Field Mill includes an option to make the switch permanent.