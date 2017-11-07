Goal ace Rose is staying put says Stags boss

Despite growing interest in Mansfield Town’s Danny Rose, boss Steve Evans said the in-form striker was going nowhere.

Evans had to fend off interest from other clubs last summer and now Rose has reached double figures this season and shown his quality with two class finishes on live TV last weekend, clubs are once again starting to take closer notice.

But asked if Rose could go in January, Evans said: “There is no chance.

“We have Danny here for a minimum of another 20-odd months. We are trying to build something here.

“It’s a strange situation as you do want people interested in your players. We had interest in the summer in Danny as well as (Alex) MacDonald and (CJ) Hamilton and others.

“We love interest as it means they are playing well. “Danny didn’t have any interest in him a year ago when I walked in. But he is a great kid who wants to do well.”

Evans continued: “I said in the summer to anyone who would listen that we have a 20-goal striker in the building and he is called Danny Rose.

“His goals ratio for me when I put him into the team until the end of the season was very good.”

Under previous boss Adam Murray, Rose struggled to win a regular place and also found himself played out of position.

“All barring emergencies we are never going to see Danny Rose playing midfield,” said Evans.

“He is a centre forward that has a real presence and works incredibly hard.

“When we arrived we found a young man who wasn’t getting picked on a regular basis. He was either substitute or playing in a position that wasn’t familiar to him and he had lost his confidence.

“We said as a management team we loved him from the minute we walked in. He is our type and we want him to continue to work hard and keep focused or he knows he will be out the team.

“But I love his tenacity to fight and professionalism. He cares and he is getting his rewards.”

Evans issued Rose a 20-goal target for the season and he is now halfway.

But Evans said: “He has a target from me for the season and he needs to get a few more before Christmas if he is to achieve that target as statistics tell you it’s harder to score goals in the second half of the season as games mean more and teams defend a bit better.

“People are normally in their teams on merit by then. In the first half of the season, there are inconsistencies in performance.”