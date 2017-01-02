Gary Bowyer frustrated by lack of Blackpool creativity in Mansfield Town defeat

Frustrated Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer lamented his side’s lack of spark after their 1-0 defeat to Mansfield.

Matt Green’s deflected 30th minute strike wrapped the points up for Stags against a woeful Blackpool side.

The Seasiders had plenty of possession during the game but did nothing with the ball as Mansfield’s resolute rearguard firmly shut them out.

Bowyer said: “It was not pretty, it was a disappointing day today all round.

“It was not an attractive game, they came to delay the game and spoilt the game

“We have not done enough to win the game, We had lots of possession but not done enough. It is important we don’t get carried away.

“Sam Slocombe has not had a shot to save apart from their goal. Their goal was scrappy and summed the game up, it was not pretty to watch.

“We encourage players to pass the ball and we gave the ball away cheaply in the build up to their goal

“The shot got a deflected and ended up in the back of the net, that decided the game.

“We looked the better side before that, we had the ball but not troubled their lkeeper enough.

“We lacked a cutting edge and a bit of creativity. We have no excuses today, we lacked a spark.”

It was Mansfield’s first win in six attempts and ensured Stags did the 1-0 double over Blackpool.

Stags face Crewe at the weekend as they look to keep up the pressure on the play-off pack.