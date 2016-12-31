Four changes as Stags welcome table-toppers Doncaster

Mansfield Town made four changes for today’s mouthwatering visit of Doncaster Rovers.

Pat Hoban, Ashley Hemmings and Jamie McGuire were all left out on the bench and Darius Henderson left out altogether.

In up front came Danny Rose to partner Matt Green after some excellent displays off the bench in recent weeks.

With McGuire rested, Lee Collins took over as defensive midfielder with Mal Benning back in the side at left back after suspension.

James Baxendale and CJ Hamilton came back into the side midfield.

Rovers included ex-Stags winger Matty Blair.

STAGS: Shearer, Bennett, Benning, Collins (c), Pearce, Clements, Green, Baxendale, Howkins, Hamilton, D. Rose. Subs: Jensen, Hoban, Hurst, M. Rose, Thomas, Hemmings, McGuire. ROVERS: Marosi, Mason, Alcock, Butler (c), Baudry, Rowe, Blair, Houghton, Mandeville, Marquis, Williams. Subs: Jones, Wright, Keegan, Beestin, Calder, Middleton, Longbottom. REFEREE: Stephen Martin of Staffordshire.