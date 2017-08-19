Former Stags boss Russell dies

Have your say

Former Mansfield Town manager Duncan Russell died yesterday after a short battle with cancer.

The 59-year-old passed away in a Derby hospice.

The Stags’ official Twitter account said: “The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Duncan Russell after a short battle with cancer.

“Rest in peace Russ. We will always remember you for leading us to Wembley, your good humour and determined spirit.”

Boss Steve Evans added: “I’ve just heard the news regarding Duncan Russell and all our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

“A good man has been taken from us all far too young.

“Rightfully his family will mourn his passing but rejoice with the memories.

“There is no doubt Duncan was one of us and is one of us forever in time.”

Russell joined the Stags as assistant manager to David Holdsworth in May 2010 when Mansfield were in the Conference.

Following Holdsworth’s sacking that November, former Blackburn Rovers coach Russell was made caretaker manager, before taking the job on a permanent basis.

However, Russell’s contract was not renewed at the end of the 2010/11 season and he left after Mansfield’s late 1-0 FA Trophy Final defeat by Darlington on 7th May 2011.

In May 2013 he was appointed manager of Hucknall Town, although less than six weeks later he left the club.

He had not yet signed a player or picked a team, but was told the club was voluntarily dropping two levels to cut costs and wanted no part of that.

Londoner Russell began his coaching career at Derby County and then joined Walsall where he enjoyed promotion to the old Division One in 2001.

Promotions were also gained at Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2003 and at MK Dons when they also completed the double by claiming the Football League Trophy in 2008 before he followed Paul Ince to Blackburn.