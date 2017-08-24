Former Mansfield Town boss Paul Cox leaves Barrow role

Former Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox has left his role as Barrow boss.

The Vanarama National League club confirmed Cox, who guided Stags back into the Football League, has “mutually agreed” to leave his position at the club.

A club statement said: “Barrow AFC and Paul Cox have mutually agreed to his resignation from his role as first team manager, effective immediately.

“It was decided that this was in the best interests of both parties. Barrow AFC is grateful to Paul Cox for his work the past two years in taking the club forward.

“His efforts have made the club more professional both on and off the pitch. We wish him the best of luck in the next step of his career.”

He leaves Barrow 12th in the National League having won just one of their five games of the new season.

Cox joined Barrow in November 2015 and led them to an eleventh-placed finish in the National League.

In his first full season Barrow missed out on the play-offs despite going on a 26 game unbeaten run.