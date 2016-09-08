Forget winter breaks, sort August shambles, says Stags boss Murray

Instead of once again discussing winter mid-season breaks, Mansfield Town boss Adam Murray believes the FA should be trying instead to solve the fixture congestion clubs have just suffered in August.

A two-week break early in the year is back on the national agenda, but Murray said: “I think they need to look at the first month. That first month is a shambles for everybody involved.

“If you get through the cups you end up playing eight or nine games in the space of four weeks – it’s ludicrous.

“For small clubs like ourselves with low squad numbers and resources it is a hindrance to be in the cups as we can’t fight on all levels.

“I know a few managers have in put official complaints and I am hoping they will look at that first month and spreading the games out a little bit.

“But as far as a winter break is concerned, I like the nitty-gritty of the Christmas period. No winter break for me.”

Another mooted idea is to move FA Cup games from weekend into midweek after round three.

“I think they get bored and just want to do things for the sake of it sometimes,” said Murray.

“It’s like some of the new rules that have come in with the referees – you are just confusing the refs.

“It’s not helping them, it’s just confusing them as there are so many grey areas. But that’s another story.”