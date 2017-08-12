Forest Green Rovers boss says first Stags goal changed the game

Forest Green Rovers manager Mark Cooper said Mansfield Town’s first goal changed the game as Rovers lost their first ever away Football League game 2-0 against the Stags this afternoon.

“The lesson we learned today is you can’t give soft goals away like that or you can’t win games,” he said.

“The first goal was a bad defensive mistake from us – a free header in the box from a nothing cross.

“The second was another mistake where we don’t clear the ball on the halfway line and gave them a free one on one.

“That aside there wasn’t a lot in it. They has a lot of huff and puff pressure, but we can’t concede goals like that.”

He added: “The goal changed everything. We had the ball in the first half and they were having to chase it. But if you concede a goal it gives them that impetus to go on and up the tempo.

“We had couple of corners at the end that landed on the edge of the six yard box that we have to poke it. But we didn’t show enough desire today.”