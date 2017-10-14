Flitcroft delighted by victory over Stags

Delighted Swindon boss David Flitcroft believes his side have set a standard to maintain after their comfortable 3-1 win at Mansfield.

Goals from Amine Linganzi, John Goddard and a Luke Norris penalty sealed the impressive win to help boost the Robins’ promotion hopes.

Danny Rose pulled a goal back with his seventh of the campaign in the 91st minute, but it was too little too late.

Flitcroft said: “If we keep this up then we will get where we want to be. This sort of win sets the standards of where we want to win and we need to keep that going

“Mansfield and Luton are both promotion favourites and we have dismantled them on their own patch.

“That is why last week’s result was so disappointing, not so much the performance but the fact we lost.

“It is important you go and do not lose the game in those circumstances.

“The lads have had a really tough week and they have put it all into practice today.

“It is very encouraging to get such a comfortable win. The players know they have put the work in all week, it sort of galvanises their spirit and their bond.

“They know they have to work hard for each other and the club and they will have a successful Saturday and Tuesday.”