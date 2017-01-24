Five changes as Stags try to edge closer to Wembley

Mansfield Town made five changes for tonight’s big Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final home clash with in-form Wycombe Wanderers.

With Joel Byrom, Shaq Coulthirst, Ben Whiteman and Hayden White all cup-tied and Danny Rose rested to the bench, in came Matt Green and Yoann Arquin up front, and James Baxendale, Jamie McGuire and Jack Thomas into the midfield.

Stags went into the tie six games unbeaten but were up against a formidable Wycombe side that were unbeaten in their last 15 games and had not lost any of their last six encounters with the Stags.

The home side had two youngsters making up the numbers on the bench in Cameron Healey and Zayn Hakeem.

Wanderers, with one eye on Saturday’s big FA Cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur made six changes from their starting line-up last weekend.

STAGS: Kean, Bennett, Benning, Collins, Pearce, Green, Baxendale, Arquin, Thomas, Hamilton, McGuire. Subs: Shearer, Hoban, Hurst, Hemmings, Rose, Healey, Hakeem.

WYCOMBE: Blackman, Jombati, Jacobson, Thompson, Bean, Cowan-Hall, O’Nien, Weston, Muller, De Havilland, Saunders. Subs: Richardson, Pierre, Wood, Harriman, Akinfenwa, Freeman, Kashket.

REFEREE: David Webb of Lancashire.