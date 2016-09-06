First team trio start in Stags’ Central League opener

First teamers Jamie McGuire, James Baxendale and Pat Hoban were all given a start in the brand new Mansfield Town U21s/reserve side for their Central League opener at Rotherham United today.

Baxendale has not played regularly yet while Hoban and McGuire are both coming back from injuries and needing minutes.

Boss Mike Whitlow’s Stags’ starting XI comprised Hassan, Bloor, Harrison, Ricketts, Danquah, McGuire, Lewis Collins, Baxendale, Shaw, Marriott, and Hoban.

On the bench were Roughton, Browne, C. Smith, Bilson, and Hakeem.

The game was played at Parkgate FC’s ground at at half-time the Stags led 1-0 through a sixth minute Charlie Shaw effort, turning home Hoban’s pull-back from the byline.

Full-time report to follow.