FANS GALLERY: Stags fans suffer as Exeter pip Mansfield at the death

Mansfield Town supporters were put through the wringer on Saturday as the 2-1 home defeat by play-off rivals took them on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

The Stags were sitting pretty with six minutes to go before City pulled off an equaliser.

Stags v Exeter fans gallery.

But a late, late twist in the seventh minute of stoppage time saw Exeter win and net a controversial penalty kick.

Click HERE to read the match report

Click HERE to read Steve Evans’ comments

Click HERE to read Reuben Reid’s retort to Evans accusing him of cheating

Click HERE to see a picture slideshow of the match action.

Here are a selection of pictures from the stand by Anne Shelley - can you spot yourself or someone you know?