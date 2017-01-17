Fans flock for Stags ticket offer

Mansfield Town are anticipating a bumper crowd for the visit of Leyton Orient on Saturday, 28th January as supporters take up the club’s two for one ticket offer.

Mansfield Town fans who purchase a ticket for the home match against Orient will receive a free match ticket for the Stags’ following home game against Hartlepool United on February 11th.

Chairman John Radford said: “I’m encouraged by supporters who have taken advantage of this great offer and fully expect sales to accelerate next week in the build up to the Leyton Orient game.

“I can say with real certainty that there won’t be a better offer in the English Football League for any clubs’ next two home games. “This is affordable, professional, local football for all ages, including families.

“We want the whole town to be a part of this journey, one which has re-begun under new manager Steve Evans.

“This is a great time to be a Mansfield Town supporter and we would love the town to jump on board and enjoy what is set to be a real memorable period in the club’s proud history.”

The offer applies to all age categories as well as those who are in possession of a Quarry Lane Membership Card.

Stags’ fans can acquire their tickets by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or telephone 01623 482 482 (Option 1).

The club have advised the offer cannot be purchased online.