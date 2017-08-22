Fans delighted to see Stags land goalscoring ace

Mansfield Town supporters were delighted to see their club today finally bring in the prolific goalscorer they believe completes the jigsaw in the club’s push for promotion.

Kane Hemmings, who signed a three-year deal for Oxford United in a reported £250,000 move from Dundee last summer, has a scoring record of almost one in two games.

So it was a real coup for Steve Evans to land the player with a host of Scottish Premier League and clubs as high as League One chasing his services after he was unexpectedly allowed out of Oxford on loan.

Fans were very happy with I’m Not the Real OND saying: “Excellent signing. Of all the names banded about, this is the one I was hoping for.

“After a few false starts, unrealistic bids and thankfully, a few rejections, I think this could be the missing piece.”

Arsene Wenger’s Coat said: “This is an amazing signing. Well done all those involved,” while Oxford fan added: “Great signing for League Two, would back him for top goalscorer.”

Wilfred’s view was: “Fantastic news. Well done to all concerned at the club and welcome on board, Kane. Me and my dog will have our midday walk with a new spring in our steps. Yee ha!”

Lifestags said: “Delighted with this. Great signing,” and London Amber Stag added: “Superb signing, thank you John and Carolyn. Kane is young and talented, a great addition to the squad and will hopefully get some crucial goals.”

Captain Cunno said: “Can’t be any other League Two club in history had two players that have both played in the Champions League.”

Tippy Tappy Football said: “Good luck Kane. Hopefully you will be winning lots of bags of coal for the Stevie Evans Promotion Express!”