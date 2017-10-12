FACEBOOK LIVE: All the latest Stags news from today’s press conference

Here is all of today’s latest Mansfield Town news broadcast by Chad sports editor John Lomas after boss Steve Evans’ press conference.

It turned into a broadcast of two halves due to wi-fi issues and we apologise for the quality of some of the video.

Colchester United vs Mansfield Town - Will Atkinson of Mansfield Town - Pic By James Williamson

Evans gives us the latest on his row with some of the fans last week, his injury list, his thoughts on the reserves’ win and his FA charge appeal at Wembley as he battled a potential touchline ban.