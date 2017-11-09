Search

FACEBOOK LIVE: All the latest Mansfield Town news

Steve Evans (Manager) of Mansfield Town during the FA Cup match between Shaw Lane AFC and Mansfield Town at Sheerien Park, Barnsley, England on 4 November 2017. Photo by Stephen Gaunt/PRiME Media Images
Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans held his pre-Coventry City away press conference today.

Here, via Facebook Live, Chad sports editor John Lomas brings you up to date with all the latest news and gossip from the One Call Stadium straight after the meeting.

Evans’ subjects included Danny Rose, links with jobs elsewhere, the Checkatrade Trophy, David Mirfin’s fitness, the Coventry game and eating fruit!