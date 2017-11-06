FA CUP DRAW: Ex-boss Paul Cox or jinx side at home for Stags

Mansfield Town could face a home tie with former boss Paul Cox’s Guiseley if the National League side can win their first round replay against Accrington Stanley.

The sides replay at Stanley tomorrow after Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Guiseley’s Nethermoor Park with the winners set to travel to One Call Stadium next month following tonight’s draw.

If Stanley prevail against the ambitious non-Leaguers tomorrow it means the Stags will be up against their jinx side of recent seasons.

Mansfield’s 2-1 defeat at Accrington in August was the 12th game in a row they have failed to win against a Stanley side currently flying high in second place in League Two with Stags back in 14th.

Mansfield progressed to round two thanks to overcoming last Saturday’s potential banana skin with a 3-1 win at Northern Premier League club Shaw Lane, thanks to a second half Danny Rose double.

The second round ties will be played over the weekend of 2nd December.

FULL DRAW

Coventry City v Boreham Wood

Chorley or Fleetwood v Hereford

Forest Green v Exeter City

Notts Co v Oxford City

Gillingham v Carlisle Utd

AFC Fylde v Wigan Athletic

Blackburn Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Bradford City v Plymouth Argyle

Gateshead v Luton Town

Mansfield Town v Guiseley or Accrington Stanley

Stevenage v Swindon Town

AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic

Slough Town v Rochdale

Doncaster Rovers v Northampton or Scunthorpe

Shrewsbury v Morecambe

Port Vale v Yeovil Town

Wycombe v Leatherhead or Billericay

Newport Co v Cambridge Utd

MK Dons v Maidstone United

Woking or Bury v Tranmere or Peterborough