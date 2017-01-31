Experienced Stags show youngsters the way against Spireites

Mansfield Town’s U21s head coach Mike Whitlow admitted the margin of victory could have been larger as an experienced Stags reserve side beat Chesterfield 3-1 at Rainworth MW this afternoon.

Six first teamers took part in the game and Whitlow believes they set a great example to his youngsters of what level they need to reach to be in first team squad consideration.

“The one good thing for us was the intensity which they’re working at.

“Yoann (Arquin) held the ball up fantastic up there, his work ethic chasing back and getting feet in, all the way through.

“Bax (James Baxendale) at the end, two minutes to go and he was chasing; that’s what’s needed.

“It shows these young lads what they even need to get close to, to even go and have a sniff of training with the first team.”

A goal from midfielder Lewis Collins was sandwiched between striker Pat Hoban’s double as the Stags made it three wins in four games, Hoban also having a penalty saved.

Scott Shearer was in goal for the Stags and midfielders Jamie McGuire, James Baxendale and Jack Thomas were included, as well as Pat Hoban and Yoann Arquin up front.

Stags: Shearer (Wilson 78’), Lewis Collins, Harrison, Law (George 69’), McGuire (Slone 72’), Hoban, Arquin (T. Blake 63’), Baxendale, Danquah, Kamara (Healey, HT), Thomas.

Chesterfield: Parkin, Ofoegbu, Fowler (Holmes, 59’), Rowley, Smith (McKenna, 78’), Hand, Lynam (Foster, 71’), Phillips (Darnent, 57’), Tipping, Brownhall, Wakefield. Subs not used: Jones.