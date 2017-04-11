Ex-Stag Henderson leaves Eastleigh

Darius Henderson, who spent the first half of this season at Mansfield Town, is without a club again after leaving National League side Eastleigh by mutual consent yesterday.

The 35-year-old striker failed to win a regular place under former Mansfield boss Adam Murray and was released by new boss Steve Evans when Henderson’s short term deal expired at the turn of the year.

Henderson was then signed by former Eastleigh manager Martin Allen but played only two games before being sidelined with painful neck muscle spasms.

The former Watford, Gillingham, Forest and Millwall man joined Stags on a free from Coventry City but started just three League games, coming off the bench on 13 occasions and netting twice, once against Notts County in League Two and the other away to Derby County U23s in te Checkatrade Trophy.