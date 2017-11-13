Ex-boss Cox dreaming of a Stags return in FA Cup

Former Mansfield Town manager Paul Cox is dreaming of a return to the One Call Stadium in the FA Cup second round with National League Guiseley.

But he is realistic about their chances in their first round replay tomorrow night against an Accrington Stanley side who are flying high on League Two right now.

The sides clash at Accrington with the winners away to Mansfield next month.

Cox, who masterminded Stags’ return to the Football League with the Conference title, said: “We have a really tough game tomorrow night away to a team sat second in the table.

“We’d have to beat a very good team away from home – that’s the tough part. But who knows? It’s the FA Cup!

“If we were to get through it would be lovely to come back and see everyone still there from my time there. I really mean that.

“It will always have a special place in my heart for what we achieved at that time.

“I have some very special memories about being at

the club. I worked with some really good people when I was there.

“Also I am a Nottingham lad and have always looked for the Nottingham clubs’ results.

“I am still in touch with John and Carolyn Radford and there are a lot of good people working behind the scenes. I really want the club to do well.”

Cox joined Guiseley as manager in September and they have now gone full-time.

“I am enjoying it here,” he said. “They want the club to go forward and be progressive and anyone who knows me, knows I love to build things – not too dissimilar to Mansfield.

“Guiseley is going through a major transformation and that’s what excited me. The ability to build was key in me going there.”

Cox this week appointed former Stags manager and player and his former assistant at Mansfield, Adam Murray, as his assistant at Guiseley.