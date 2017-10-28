Evans: ‘We bossed the game’

Bemused Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans says his players did not deserve to drop points in the 1-1 draw to Exeter City.

Stags looked like they would get all three points after Kane Hemmings put them ahead on 19 minutes in a game they bossed from start to finish.

But they paid the price for blowing second half chances when Mansfield-born Lee Holmes levelled with three minutes left after Liam McAlinden shot from the edge of the box had been saved.

Evans said: “We bossed the game, we bossed the aggression and we bossed the chances.

“We switched off and did not match our runner and then the runner scores.

“We are disappointed all over. We will go back to the training ground, but the boys did not deserve that today.

“The performance was super today, we have bossed the game and the chances and been sucker punched at the end.

“It is hard to take. Exeter know we have dominated them. We missed our chances to make it 2-0.

“Some of the chances missed in the second have couldn’t have been any easier to score.

“If you do not take your chances then 1-0 if never enough and you run the risk of getting punished at the end.

“Exeter are a very good side, we have met a lot of good sides and bossed a lot of games, we need to win some games

“You have to be able to win games, especially when you are controlling them from start to finish like we did today.”

Hemmings fired Mansfield ahead with a clinical first time finish to end a superb counter attack.

Jacob Mells was denied a deserved goal after Dean Moxey diverted his goalbound effort over the bar on 58 minutes.

Christy Pym parried from Hemmings on 61 minutes, before he beat away a long range Danny Rose effort on 67 minutes.

Pym had to tip over his bar after Logan nearly scored from all of 75 yards.

His save proved to be vital when Exeter rescued an unlikely point Holmes scored after Logan had saved initially from Liam McAlinden.

Kane Wilson was sent off for the visitors in stoppage time for two yellow cards for kicking the ball away.