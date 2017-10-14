Evans unhappy with Stags display in Swindon loss

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans says his players simply ‘didn’t turn up’ for their clash with Swindon Town on Saturday which saw the Robins run out 3-1 winners.

Goals from Amine Linganzi, John Goddard and Luke Norris earned Swindon three points, Danny Rose’s late consolation worth little.

And it left Evans a frustrated man.

“It is as disappointing afternoon, if you give away fouls and not track runners you will get punished,” he said.

“We gave away a silly foul on four minutes and did not mark up and we conceded an early goal.

“We were second best for most of the half and did not have the penetration.

“We made it harder for ourselves with the goal before the break, if you do not match runners you will get punished.

“Swindon punished us, they got a penalty, for me it was not a penalty but I cannot say what I really think.

“The players did not turn up today, when you lack effort and desire and passion to win a football match then you will never win.

“That was a team picked to dominate the ball and we had none of that and we paid the price

“Swindon are decent team and in good form. We congratulate Swindon, but we have lessons to learn.

“You have to earn the right to win matches.”