Evans stays convinced Reid penalty was a dive

The war of words continued today as Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans maintained his accusation that Reuben Reid dived for Exeter City’s winning penalty on Saturday.

The Stags manager has had all weekend to look back at the controversial moment that earned play-off rivals Exeter City an unlikely 2-1 win at the death.

But, having studied different angles, Evans maintained his original view, despite Reid arguing back it was a stonewall penalty and Evans was ‘delusional’.

“Young Reuben Reid knows me and I know him – I love the kid to bits,” said Evans.

“Is he a good player? Yes. Is he one of the best strikers in the league? Yes. Did he dive? Yes.

“That’s Monday, different angles, different views. He’s got his team a late win by it

“I sat and had a drink with their manager afterwards and we both put it on the screen and Paul Tisdale had a little smile on his face. He didn’t comment – just a little smile.

“We both knew what that little smile meant. I’ve had those little smiles at times when that’s happened for my team. You don’t condone it. I am sure he doesn’t.

“Reuben will say there was contact. I read his words. “Delusional Reuben? Do you want me to send you the video from behind you? That’s delusional!”

Evans continued: “I think you have to look at all parts of the game to have an informed judgement. 48 hours later you can have different takes on things, but the commonality is still the same.

“For 70-75 minutes we were terrific. But you always expect a team as good away from home or as good in general as what Exeter are to have a part to play in the game – and they did late on.

“That gets them an equaliser when we switch off. I think young Ben Whiteman was tired and switched off for a runner.

“In the second half we had enough chances to go 2-0 in front – but to lose it in the circumstances we did, nothing changes from what I said on Saturday.

“I have gone away and looked at different angles available and my eyesight at the time was right.”