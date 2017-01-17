Evans names very strong Stags reserves side

As promised, Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans named a very strong reserves side for today’s home Central League clash with neighbours Notts County (2pm).

Of the starting XI, only youngsters Kieran Harrison and Louis Danquah had not been a regular part of the first team this season.

So far this season the Stags had been operating the reserves as an U21 side to give experience to younger players and had lost their last nine games in a row, the last being 2-1 at home to Hartlepool on 7th December.

Now all of the club’s fringe players have a great chance to stake a claim for a place in the first team at Cambridge United this Saturday.

The reserve game was being played at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road ground.

MANSFIELD TOWN RESERVES: Shearer, M. Rose, Danquah, McGuire, Harrison, Baxendale, Hemmings, Hurst, Thomas, D. Rose, Hoban. Subs: Wilson, T. Blake, Hakeem, Slone, Law.

NOTTS COUNTY RESERVES: Hall, Wildin, Dunn, Brownhill, Richards, Dearle, Osbourne, Howes, Gibson, McMillan, Clayton-Naute. Subs: Corbain, Gibbons, Campbell, Towers, Ebanks.