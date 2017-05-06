Evans looks for transfer backing after Stags fall short

Steve Evans will this week call upon owners John and Carolyn Radford to make good on their promise to back him in the transfer market as Mansfield Town’s play-off bid fell short following today’s 2-2 draw at Crawley Town.

The Stags finished 12th, four points off the top seven after throwing away a 2-0 lead and missing a wealth of chances before almost losing the game.

“Every manager can stand here and make excuses but the league table doesn’t lie,” said Evans.

Click HERE to read match report

“We’ve been found wanting in different areas of the pitch and it’s now my job to present my plans to the owners either Monday night or Tuesday.

“I expect it to be a really positive meeting. They have been absolutely fantastic so far, but now is the time to sit down and say this is what we spoke about when I came in and this is what it’s going to take.

“John Radford then has the power, the ability and the moment to say yes or no.

“They will put in what they can afford to give this team a chance of promotion.”

Evans added: “I am expecting them to tick the boxes that we spoke about last October/November. There is nothing I am going to say to them that will be a surprise and I wouldn’t expect any surprises from them.

“We are very committed to the future and to going forward. But I don’t want to be a manager that is bubbling in the middle of the table trying to scrape into those play-offs. That’s just not what my agenda is about.”

Evans would not put a figure on how many players will leave ahead of his retained list meetings on Wednesday, but said: “I have not counted numbers but the decisions will be fairly strong as we have to be better. The supporters deserve to watch better players.

On today’s game, he said: “It was a disappointing second half. We should have been five up at half-time.

“But we gave a sloppy goal away and that gave them a lift which always happens.

“I said Crawley will either sink if we get a third goal or they will equalise and fancy their chances.

“Credit to them, they gave everything they’ve got and on the balance of the second half they should have beaten us – that’s not in dispute.

“We should be capable of coming and winning games like that. If we’re not we do what we need to do in the next week or two.