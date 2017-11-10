Evans laughs off exit talk

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans laughed off the latest speculation over him moving to other clubs.

On Wednesday his name was linked with Dundee United and he admitted: “There was Bury as well this week.

“I have not been in Dundee in 20 years. They are a good club.

“I just have to deal with that constant speculation. The only one who has to deal with it more than me is my chairman.

“I think we know enough of each other to say we just have to deal with it, move on, and keep the focus.

“The chairman has been looking at reports like that since the day I walked in – and I’m still here!”

Evans has been linked with moves to Swindon, Qatar and Gillingham since joining Stags less than a year ago.